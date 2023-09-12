Ottawa committee votes in favour of new plan for Somerset House

Ottawa's built heritage committee has voted in favour of a new plan to restore the historic Somerset House in Centretown.

The building at the corner of Somerset Street West and Bank Street was first erected in 1896 and served as a department store for the Crosby, Carruthers Company. It partially collapsed during renovations in 2007 and has remained vacant. It has been the subject of numerous Building Code Act orders and property standards bylaw violations in the years since.

The building is owned by TKS Holdings.

The proposed development committee voted to approve includes the restoration and stabilization of the building and the construction of a three-storey addition at the back, with 14 residential units. There are no parking spaces proposed for the site.

The plan is subject to several conditions, including the implementation of a conservation plan. It also requires that a construction schedule be submitted that outlines anticipated timing of key milestones for the project.

The Centretown Community Association said in a letter to the city that it is not opposed to the plan.

"We believe that the proposed plans align with the historical context of the area and will contribute to the overall character and charm of our community. However, we would like to express our disappointment with the developer's delays in proceeding with the improvements to the property," the letter said.

"As an association dedicated to the betterment of our community, we have been eagerly anticipating the restoration and enhancement of 352 Somerset House. Our CCA members and the Centretown community are frustrated by the delays in revitalizing this significant heritage site."

The plan is next slated to be discussed at the planning and housing committee on Sept. 20.

Full city council will vote on the plan at its Sept. 27 meeting.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.