Ottawa contractor receives four-year sentence for uttering threats, fraud

An Ottawa contractor who pleaded guilty to uttering threats and fraud has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Cory Cahill pleaded guilty last month in relation to contsruction work that was never finished, or in some cases never started.

Prosecutors say Cahill defrauded 28 victims of more than $250,000 over three years

Cahill will receive credit for time already served.

