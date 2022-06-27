Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions

One of the organizers of the so-called Freedom Convoy has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.

Tamara Lich was arrested Monday by local police in Medicine Hat, Alta. She could be held in Alberta for up to six days before being brought back to Ottawa.

When Lich returns to Ottawa, she is expected to face a new charge of breach of recognisance under the Criminal Code of Canada. Lich could remain in jail in Ottawa until a new bail hearing would be scheduled on the new charge.

Lich was a key organizer of the convoy which occupied downtown Ottawa for weeks. On Feb. 17, Lich was arrested following the government’s invoking of the Emergencies Act to end to the occupation. Lich and fellow protest organizer Chris Barber are jointly accused of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

She was released on bail in March with a long list of bail conditions, including staying off of social media, not supporting anything related to the Freedom Convoy and not communicating or contacting many of the individuals linked with the Freedom Convoy.

One of those individuals, convoy spokesperson Tom Marazzo, was photographed beside Lich on June 16 in Toronto at an event run by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

Lich was at that dinner to accept the Freedom Award given out by the JCCF.

This comes after Crown prosecutors flagged the award ceremony as a potential breach of bail conditions back in mid-May, when Lich first agreed to participate in the June event.

This appears to be over an alleged breach of her bail conditions, possibly the restriction on communicating with certain named individuals associated with they Freedom Convoy. https://t.co/C7Niqi63b7