Ottawa cooling down after several hot and humid days

After several hot and humid days in the capital, which included a heat warning, some cooler weather is set to move in to the region.

Environment Canada is still forecasting some muggy conditions Wednesday, but with humidex values in the low 30s as opposed to the high 30s. A chance of rain is also in the outlook through the rest of the week.

The weather forecast for Wednesday in Ottawa calls for a mainly cloudy sky with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high is 26 C, with a humidex of 33 and a UV index of 7, or high.

The overnight low is 17 C, with clouds and a chance of showers.

Thursday's forecast is a few degrees cooler than normal, with a high of 23 C and a humidex of 26. The sky will be cloudy with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.

The official Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa are virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More clouds and a good chance of showers are in the forecast for Friday, with a high of 22 C.

Sunshine is set to return on the weekend with temperatures in the mid-to-high 20s.