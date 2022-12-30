Ottawa cop cleared of wrongdoing after suspect injured during arrest

Ontario's police watchdog says an Ottawa police officer will not face charges after a suspect suffered a fractured rib during an arrest last summer.

Ottawa police officers responded to a 911 call on Sept. 2 about a woman that had been assaulted at a residential area in the area of Donald Street and the Vanier Parkway.

The Special Investigations Unit says an officer was able to identify the suspect after reviewing security camera footage.

"The officer located the man near a business, and upon telling the man he was under arrest, the man fled on foot," the SIU said in a statement.

"The officer caught up with the man and brought him down to ground. In the course of a struggle, the officer discharged his conducted energy weapon multiple times and delivered several knee strikes."

The SIU says after the suspect was arrested, he was transported to hospital when he complained of difficulty breathing. The suspect, a 44-year-old man, was diagnosed with a rib fracture.

SIU Director Joseph Martino has determined there were "no reasonable grounds to believe the man's injury was attributable to unlawful conduct by the arresting officers" and the file has been closed, the SIU said.

In his report, Martino said the force used by the officer was "legally justified", noting the suspect did struggle with the officer.