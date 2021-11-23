Ottawa could eliminate red reverts at intersections

City councillors will soon debate whether to get rid of a red light technology that some say is dangerous for cyclists.

Red reverts, also called “revert reds,” pose a safety hazard to people on bikes, according to some councillors and cycling advocates.

Coun. Jeff Leiper is bringing a report to the city’s transportation committee next month aimed at putting an end to the practice.

What are red reverts?

A red revert occurs when a vehicle trips a sensor at an intersection, leading to a traffic light change.

Before the light changes, the sensor does a final check to ensure there’s still a car or bike on the sensor.

If there is, the light turns green. But if not, the light stays red and the crossing street returns to a green light after five seconds.

Where multi-use pathways intersect with busy city streets, those vehicles are most often bicycles. The danger comes in if cyclists start biking when the light in the opposing direction turns red, to maximize their time crossing the intersection.

“Should a person on a bike move off the sensor before the traffic light has turned green, a red revert will result in them ending up in the middle of the intersection while traffic in the crossing directions reverts to green, resulting in a safety hazard,” the report on Leiper’s motion says.

I kinda scared myself filming this tonight ��, but this is what a revert red looks like to anyone outside of a car. pic.twitter.com/XMbiEaZIvV

What is being proposed?

Leiper is proposing that multi-use pathway traffic signals hold the call for the light to change back to green, even if the bike moves off the sensor area. The adjustment would be made at signalized intersections that have a bike lane.

“While laws such as the Highway Traffic Act may expect street users to behave in a certain manner, street design should take into account observed behaviour, including human error - in this instance, by providing a buffer to ensure that people on bikes do not risk significant personal injury or even death because they moved off a sensor early and entered an intersection against the light,” the report says.

Eliminating red reverts would provide protection similar to all-way red lights at intersections, or timing signals at busy intersections that allow pedestrians to walk before vehicles get a green light.

The city announced in March that 192 intersections with sensors would be programmed with amber locks, which ensure the light stays green if the cyclist stays on the sensor until the end of the yellow light on the main street. Thirty-four intersections have this technology now, but Leiper’s report says the amber lock has not met residents’ expectations.

We need to end dangerous revert reds for cyclists as a matter of policy. I’m bringing a report to the Transportation Committee on December 8 that I hope colleagues will support. https://t.co/T9LISIgT7Z

City officials opposed

City staff, including police and fire services, transit services and the public works department, are opposed to eliminating red reverts.

Ottawa Fire Services is concerned that the change would affect response times.

“Efficiencies in service delivery, realized through years of analysis and refinement, could be jeopardized,” they said in the report.

OC Transpo staff are concerned that some bus routes would have longer travel times, resulting in the potential for lower ridership and higher operating costs.

And city public works staff say the change would have a “significant impact’ on the city’s 1,000 intersections that work with detectors, including more instances of running red lights and jay walking, as well as delays and traffic congestion.

Transportation committee will discuss the report at its Dec. 1 meeting.