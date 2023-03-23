Ottawa could see 10 cm of snow on Saturday

The calendar says spring, but Ottawa residents will need their winter boots and shovels this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for 5 to 10 centimetres of snow on Saturday.

"Snow is forecast to develop Saturday morning or early Saturday afternoon," the weather agency said in a statement.

"The snow is expected to last for a few hours before transitioning to rain Saturday evening or Saturday night."

The weather agency says there remains "uncertainty" as to the exact details of the storm.

Areas near Algonquin Park and the Ottawa Valley could see between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow before the precipitation changes to rain.

A special weather statement is also in effect for many areas across eastern Ontario including Smiths Falls, Perth, Eastern Lanark County, Brockville, Prescott, and Kemptville.

Environment Canada has also issued a special weather statement for Kingston, calling for possible snow and freezing rain.

Ottawa forecast

Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 2 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -6 this morning.

Skies will clear this evening and temperatures will drop to -9 C overnight.

It will be a cloudy start to the day on Saturday and the snow will begin in the morning or afternoon.

Saturday’s forecast high is 0 C, but the wind chill will make it feel morel like -11 in the morning.

The snow will transition to rain sometime Saturday evening and the overnight low will be 1 C.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of 4 C.