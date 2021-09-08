Ottawa could see 25 millimetres of rain on Wednesday

Get your umbrella and rain boots out, Ottawa. It's going to be a wet one.

The rain many residents are waking up to Wednesday is expected to continue iuntil later this morning, but there's still a 30 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.

Environment Canada says up to 25 millimetres of rain could fall by the time it's over.

The high on Wednesday will be 22 C with a humidex of 28.

On Thursday, expect a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a high of 22 C.

Friday and Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with highs in the low 20s.