Ottawa could see a -40 wind chill tonight

Vehicles travel on snow-covered Carling Ave. in Ottawa, Ont. in this undated photo. (Photo by Sébastien Artaud on Unsplash)

Another day, another extreme cold warning in Ottawa and the region.

Environment Canada is predicting temperatures will drop to between -27 C and -34 C Tuesday night, with wind chill values making it feel as cold as -40.

The weather agency has issued several extreme cold warnings this month, with Ottawa reaching -30 C several times.

Temperatures that cold can lead to frostbite developing within minutes on exposed skin.

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite warning for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The frigid temperatures will continue tomorrow. Expect sunshine and a high of -19 C on Wednesday, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -23 C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite will continue throughout the day.

It will be much warmer in Ottawa on Thursday – expect cloudy skies and a high of -5 C.

