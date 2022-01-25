Ottawa could see a -40 wind chill tonight

Another day, another extreme cold warning in Ottawa and the region.

Environment Canada is predicting temperatures will drop to between -27 C and -34 C Tuesday night, with wind chill values making it feel as cold as -40.

The weather agency has issued several extreme cold warnings this month, with Ottawa reaching -30 C several times.

Temperatures that cold can lead to frostbite developing within minutes on exposed skin.

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite warning for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The frigid temperatures will continue tomorrow. Expect sunshine and a high of -19 C on Wednesday, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -23 C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite will continue throughout the day.

It will be much warmer in Ottawa on Thursday – expect cloudy skies and a high of -5 C.