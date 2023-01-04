Ottawa could see 'several hours' of freezing precipitation tonight

A freezing rain warning from Environment Canada is warning of a messy mix of weather beginning Wednesday night in Ottawa and the region.

Environment Canada says ice accretion up to five millimetres is possible Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

"Freezing precipitation may last for several hours tonight before transitioning over to light flurries or freezing drizzle Thursday morning," Environment Canada said.

This warning replaces an earlier winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa North, Kanata and Orleans.

A freezing rain warning is also in effect for Ottawa South, Richmond and Metcalfe.That freezing rain warning also covers much of eastern Ontario and the Seaway, extending as far southwest as Cobourg.

The forecast calls for rain or ice pellets changing to snow or ice pellets this evening with a risk of freezing rain this evening and overnight. Snow and ice pellets could amount to 5 to 10 cm by morning. The low is -2 C with a wind chill of -8 overnight.

Snow or ice pellets should end Thursday morning, but there could be some lingering flurries or showers during the day with a high of 3 C.

Friday's outlook is cloudy with a high of -1 C and a chance of flurries.

A bit of sunshine is in the forecast for the weekend, with seasonal highs around -5 C.