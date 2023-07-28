Storm knocks out power, topples trees across Ottawa

A severe thunderstorm that swept through the national capital region Friday afternoon brought golf ball-sized hail and strong winds, damaging homes and trees and knocking out power to several neighbourhoods.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa Friday afternoon, calling for wind gusts up to 90 km/h and heavy rain. A tornado warning was issued for Ottawa at 7 p.m., but was lifted at 7:30 p.m.

"Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado," the weather agency said.

"Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible."

Between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, residents reported strong winds, hail and rain across west Ottawa. The storm forced drivers on the Queensway to slow down due to hail, heavy rains and reduced visibility.

Damage has been reported in Ottawa from Riverside Drive at Mooney's Bay to Alta Vista, Carlington and Westboro. Residents shared photos of large pieces of hail and damage to trees and properties.

Newstalk 580 CFRA's Dani-Elle Dube shared video on Twitter of several downed trees along Riverside Drive.

Some storm damage from today’s thunder and hail storm along Riverside Dr. Near Mooney’s Bay. #ottawa #ottnews @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/1XD0zwuuS1

The storm knocked down tree branches on several streets, including a giant tree falling onto a car along Fisher Avenue.

"Just as I was driving by I saw the branches blocking Fisher Avenue," Ian Lawford said, noting the tree also knocked down hydro wires.

In Westboro and Hintonburg, residents said the hail was so powerful it dented vehicles

"The hail…was super big, and it was hitting like the windows and the door of my work and it was super loud," Izzy said after the storm hit Hintonburg.

"We saw hail, and it was pretty windy," Jennifer said.

Large hail was also reported in the Luskville, Que. area.

In Gatineau, city officials warned tree branches may have fallen onto roads and properties. Crews have been deployed to cleanup the areas.

Hydro Ottawa reported power outages in City View, Courtland Park, McKellar Heights, McKellar Park, Woodroffe and Mooney's Bay areas. There was no word on when power will be restored.

"Due to damage in some areas with trees and branches down on conductors, downed power lines, and work required to restore power, some areas will see ETRs as pending," Hydro Ottawa said. "It doesn't mean that we're not aware. Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to get power back."

Hydro One is reporting 24,600 customers are without power in an area stretching from Orleans to Clarence-Rockland to Fournier.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for Ottawa.

Showers ending this evening then partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of morning showers, then a mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

The outlook for Saturday calls for sunshine and a high of 24 C. Sunny on Monday with a high of 22 C.