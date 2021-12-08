Ottawa council passes contentious police budget

Ottawa city councillors continue to vote on the 2022 operating and capital budgets, but one of the most contentious items has passed.

After more than three hours of debate, Ottawa city council officially approved the 2022 police budget, which includes a two per cent increase; lower than 2.86 per cent that police chief Peter Sloly had originally requested.

Sloly told council that the Ottawa Police Services Board's decision to scale back the increase by $2.65 million would mean the police service would need to find more than $7 million in savings in the next fiscal year. The chief said the service would go "line by line" to reach that goal. He also stressed he would do everything in his power to prevent having to fire any officers.

The final vote was 19 to 5 in favour of the budget as approved by the police services board, with councillors Shawn Menard, Catherine McKenney, Jeff Leiper, Rick Chiarelli and Jan Harder voting against it.

Several councillors expressed concerns with the efficiencies goal in the Ottawa Police Service Budget, and if police will have the capacity to respond to all requests next year.

Ottawa Police Services Board Chair Diane Deans told councillors, "The sky is not going to fall because we're asking the police service to find $2 million in additional efficiencies."

Deans notes the service will hire 22 new officers in 2022.

"There's going to be more police in 2022 than there was in 2021."

The police budget has been the most scrutinized spending proposal of council's 2022 budget, with calls from activists, community groups and some councillors for no increase at all.

Those groups say the smaller budget increase isn’t enough for their communities.

“You can’t be neutral in a situation when it comes to policing because it literally impacts communities as far as our lives,” said Vanessa Dorimain, co-chair of the Ottawa Black Diaspora Coalition, said in a news release on Tuesday.

She called for the money to be put toward crime prevention initiatives, including housing and social programs.

Council has also so far unanimously passed the 2022 budgets for the committee of adjustment, Crime Prevention Ottawa, the Ottawa Public Library, and Ottawa Public Health.

The 2022 draft budget also includes an increase in water and sewer rates and garbage fees, along with new funding for road resurfacing and affordable housing.

There is a proposed 2.5 per cent fare hike for OC Transpo, but that won’t kick in until the Confederation Line has 15 trains running for at least a month. There are 11 trains currently running on the LRT line.

Also on Tuesday, the finance committee was given noticed that Mayor Jim Watson is calling a special meeting for Dec. 17 to hear updates on O-Train construction.

The city council meeting began at 10 a.m.