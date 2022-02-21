Ottawa councillors question future of Wellington Street following 'Freedom Convoy' occupation

They’re all gone now. Hundreds of trucks, horns, and fumes. A police opeation has successfully cleared the "Freedom Convoy" protest off Wellington Street.

The reaction to the three-week truckers' occupation could mean big changes to the parliamentery precinct.

“We’re relieved from the occupation, but we have to stay vigilant,” says Ottawa Coun. Mathieu Fleury. “Before it reopens we need to have a full plan. Should it reopen? And if it doesn’t, then how does it function as a corridor? We can’t just leave the capital vulnerable and local representatives like myself and councillor (Catherine) McKenney have raised issues of these reopening and what they could mean for our communities.”

Wellington Street is under the jurisdiction of Ottawa Police. A review will determine its future.

“We don’t want to turn Parliament Hill into Fort Knox, but obviously Wellington is a weak point, and that has to be reviewed,” says Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson. “Clearly what happened over the last four weeks is unacceptable and we’re going to have to put in place, in the short term, to restrict traffic. And in the longer term, we know that Gatineau wants to come in with their tramway.”

A transit loop linking Ottawa to Gatineau along Wellington Street is an idea that could likely be revived as a strong option.

Running the tram along Wellington Street is one of two options the Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) has proposed. The other is a tunnel under Sparks Street. While a survey in the summer of 2020 found a majority of residents on both sides of the Ottawa River preferred the tunnel option, the National Capital Commission (NCC) said it was in favour of a street-level tram on Wellington.

“Let's convert this into a pedestrian mall where people can gather, where they can protest as need be, where they can be at the foot of Parliament Hill, walking, cycling,” says Bob Plamondon, former member of the NCC's board of directors. “Lets take something that’s really been horrific, and really devastating for people of the city of Ottawa, and I think for the people of the country, and turn it into something that is far more positive that we can all get behind.”

The three-week occupation has many backing this idea, not only making Wellington Street more secure, but a place where residents and tourist can once again feel safe visiting Parliament Hill.

“I’m optimistic,” says Fleury. “It has to be done thoughtfully, it has to look good. We have to be proud as a capital city.”

For now, Wellington Street remains fenced off, with police standing at checkpoints, and no timeline as to when the checkpoints will be removed.

Coun. Catherine McKenney said on Twitter they would be bringing forward a motion at city council on Wednesday to close a portion of Wellington Street to vehicular traffic.

I will bring a motion to Council on Wednesday…seconded by @JLeiper … to keep a portion of Wellington closed to vehicular traffic. Details to follow.