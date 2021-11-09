Ottawa couple fined $4,500 for refusing to wear masks at Quebec coffee shop

An Ottawa couple who refused to wear masks at a Chelsea, Que. coffee shop are facing stiff fines.

An employee at Biscotti & Cie called police on Monday around 1:30 p.m. because the couple in their 50s was “causing a disturbance,” MRC des Collines said.

The couple were refusing to wear masks despite employees asking them to wear them. Staff even offered to provide masks for the couple to wear, but they refused, arguing with employees and other customers, police said.

"At one point, the manager said 'We're not going to serve you, and it's too bad. You don't want to wear a mask, so we will ask you to leave immediately' They didn't comply with the order right away," said Sgt. Martin Fournel of MRC des Collines police.

After some more arguing, the couple did leave the restaurant a few minutes later. They were then stopped by a police officer on Old Chelsea Road and issued tickets for a total of $4,500.