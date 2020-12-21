Ottawa Public Health is reporting 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, as the province experiences a full week of more than 2,000 cases per day.

There are 611 new cases in Toronto, 480 in Peel Region, 192 in York Region and 138 in Windsor-Essex. There are 2,123 new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario and 17 new deaths. None of the new deaths is in Ottawa.

The figures for Ottawa have remained relatively stable and much lower than other urban areas, though Ottawa Public Health has reported transmission figures that have been stable in the "Orange-Restrict" zone. The rate of new cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days has decreased, but the reproduction rate has climbed just above 1, suggesting viral spread is increasing. The estimated reproduction number is a moving seven-day average and has hovered around the baseline of 1 all December after peaking at 1.20 on Nov. 30, according to data from Ottawa Public Health.

The figures come as sources say the premier will announce a provincewide lockdown on Monday. The lockdown is expected to begin on Boxing Day and last for 28 days for all parts of the province south of Sudbury, including Ottawa, and 14 days for northern Ontario.

New modelling released on Monday is forecasting an increase in COVID-19-related deaths heading into the new year, and the number of patients with the disease in intensive care units (ICU) in the province is expected to surpass the 300-bed benchmark within the next 10 days.

However, Ottawa's ICU is currently free of COVID-19 patients and the models show Ottawa on the lower end of metrics including cases per 100,000 population and positivity rate.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 9,384 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa for a third straight day. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 389 residents.

OTTAWA COVID-19 STATUS: ORANGE-RESTRICT

Ottawa remains in the "Orange-Restrict" level under the provincial reopening framework. Ottawa moved into the restriction level on Nov. 7.

The "Orange-Restrict" level is for areas with a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 25 and 39.9, a positivity rate between 1.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent and a reproduction number of 1 to 1.1.

Here is where Ottawa stands on those metrics currently:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 27.0

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.4 per cent (Dec. 11 to 17)

Reproduction Number: 1.06 (seven day average)

The "Yellow-Protect" level requires a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 10 and 24.9, a positivity rate between 0.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent and a reproduction number of "approximately 1", according to the province.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

One more person has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours according to Ottawa Public Health, but hospital ICUs remain free of COVID-19 patients for a third straight day.

There are 19 people in hospital as of Monday's update.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s, one is in their 30s, one is in their 40s, one is in their 50s, two are in their 60s, five are in their 70s, seven are in their 80s, and one is 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa fell to 378 on Monday from 389 on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 42 additional recoveries, bringing the city's number of resolved cases to 8,617.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Two new cases (653 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Four new cases (1,115 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Six new cases (1,951 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (1,285 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (1,176 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Five new cases (1,097 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (721 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Three new cases (462 cases total)

80-89 years-old: One new case (546 cases total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (378 cases total)

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 54,505 COVID-19 tests were performed across the province on Sunday and 39,106 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 990 COVID-19 swabs were taken at assessment centres on Sunday and local labs performed 3,469 tests. There are 200 tests in progress as of Dec. 21.

The positivity rate for the week of Dec. 11 to 17 is 1.4 per cent.

Average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 40 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Public Health Ontario is reporting the following new cases of COVID-19 in health units around eastern Ontario:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 6 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 6 new cases

Leeds, Greenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 0 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases

The Quebec government reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 21 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New outbreaks were declared at Besserer Place retirement home and the Parkway House long-term care home.

An outbreak at Featherston Drive Public School has ended with two student cases reported.

There are four active community outbreaks, all linked to unidentified workplaces. OPH does not name which workplaces have outbreaks or how many cases are linked to each workplace outbreak.

To date, there have been 42 workplace outbreaks in Ottawa (4 active, 38 closed) accounting for 228 cases of COVID-19 and one death.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

École élémentaire catholique Terre-Des-Jeunes Pleasant Park Public School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Association Intégration Sociale d'Ottawa – 21034 Besserer Place (NEW) Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Cité Parkway Courtyards on Eagleson Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare Starwood Extendicare West End Villa Forest Hill long-term care home Group Home - 22562 Madonna Care Community Maison Accueil-Sagesse Manotick Place Retirement Home Maycourt Hospice Montfort Hospital - 3C, 4C Parkway House (NEW) Rudy Shenkman Hospice Village at the Glebe Retirement Residence

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).