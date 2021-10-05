Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations drop as Ontario reports fewest new cases since mid-August

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa dropped on Tuesday, as Ontario reported its lowest new case count since mid-August.

Three Ottawa residents are in the ICU with COVID-19, Ottawa Public Health said Tuesday. That's down from 10 on Monday.

Overall, there are 12 coronavirus patients in hospital, down from 17. No more deaths from the virus have been recorded.

The public health unit reported 43 new cases on Tuesday, up from 31 on Monday.

Across Ontario, there are 429 new cases of COVID-19, and three more deaths due to the disease. That's the lowest provincewide number since Aug. 17, when officials logged 348 new infections.

Three more deaths were recorded provincewide.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 429 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Monday, 301 are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Another 128 are in fully vaccinated people.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 277 people in hospital with COVID-19, 236 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 27 to Oct. 3): 33 (up from 32.8)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 27 to Oct. 3): 1.9 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.03

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 818,665 (+1,480)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 772,028 (+3,104)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 84 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 390 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 405 active cases on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 58 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,105.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 12 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, down from 17 on Monday.

There are three people in ICUs in Ottawa hospitals, seven fewer than on Monday.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 1

40-49: 2 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 2

60-69: 4 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 1 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 1

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Five new cases (2,720 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (3,971 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 15 new case (6,768 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (4,626 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Seven new cases (3,952 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Five new cases (3,476 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (2,045 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,128 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new case (870 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 682

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 10,639

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 104

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,526 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sunday.

A total of 2,278 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Sunday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 25 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION