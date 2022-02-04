Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to lowest level this year

Ottawa Public Health is reporting the fewest patients in an Ottawa hospital with an active COVID-19 infection in 2022.

There are 65 people in Ottawa hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection on Friday, down from 75 hospitalizations on Thursday. There are nine people in the ICU with an active COVID-19 infection.

On Jan. 1, there were 68 people in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the number of patients at each Ottawa Hospital with COVID-19.

CHEO: Seven patients

Montfort Hospital: 20 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 37 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 117 patients

Ottawa Public Health reported two new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the pandemic death toll to 708.

There are 303 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of new cases is an underestimate of the true number of people with COVID-19 due to limited testing.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 27 to Feb. 2): 156.2 (down from 167)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Jan. 28 to Feb. 3): 13.8 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.87

Known active cases: 2,168 (-33)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 65 people in Ottawa hospitals on Friday with an active COVID-19 infection, down from 75 on Thursday and 79 on Wednesday.

There are nine people in the ICU, down from 12 on Thursday.

Age categories of people in hospital

0-9: 1

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 3

40-49: 1

50-59: 6 (3 in ICU)

60-69: 13 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 20 (4 in ICU)

80-89: 15

90+: 5

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 909,696 (+627)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 856,042 (+2,663)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 519,460 (+2,372)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 86 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 39 in hospital, 9 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 13 in hospital, 6 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 13 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 26 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 57 in hospital, 8 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

20 long-term care homes

31 retirement homes

32 hospital units

19 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.