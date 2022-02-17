Ottawa COVID-19 hospitalizations reach two-month low

Ottawa Public Health is reporting the lowest number of hospitalizations in the city in more than two months.

There are 12 residents in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, down from 20 on Wednesday. The last time there were that few hospitalizations in the city was Dec. 15.

One person is in intensive care.

The health unit is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the city's total death toll to 743.

Overall, hospitalization levels have been dropping steadily since hitting peaks of 139 patients and 23 ICU admissions in mid-January, according to OPH data.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital:

CHEO: Eight patients

Montfort Hospital: Nine patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 14 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 51 patients

OPH reported 178 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, based on testing, which remains restricted to select groups.

Data from the Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project show a steady decline in the viral signal through early February. The signal now appears to be at its lowest level since before Christmas.

Provincewide, Ontario reported its lowest hospital and ICU admissions from COVID-19 since the first week of January.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15): 104.6 (down from 108)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Feb. 9 to Feb. 15): 10.2 per cent (down from 10.6 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.77

Known active cases: 996 (-44)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Twelve residents of Ottawa are in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Thursday, down from 20 on Wednesday.

There is one person in the ICU.

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 2 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 3

70-79: 4

80-89: 2

90+: 1

Age categories of people in hospital:

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 911,981 (+346)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 867,179 (+1,372)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 531,186 (+1,449)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 87 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 13 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 36 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 51 in hospital, 5 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

7 long-term care homes

11 retirement homes

8 hospital units

4 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.