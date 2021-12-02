Ottawa customer places 780 Skip the Dishes orders in 2021

One hungry Ottawan has placed more than two orders per day on Skip the Dishes so far this year, according to a new report from the food delivery app.

Skip the Dishes is unpacking its largest orders, most popular food items and other statistics from the past year.

Someone in Ottawa has ordered 780 times through the app so far in 2021.

The most orders placed by one person across Canadathis year is 1,475 orders, placed by a customer in Peterborough, Ont.

The snapshot of what Canadians ordered from coast-to-coast-to-coast through Skip the Dishes shows Ottawa's most expensive order this year was $932.40. There is no word on what the customer ordered.

The most expensive order in Canada was $1,552 by a customer in Toronto. That order which included 11 chicken Tikka Boti, 10 beef Nihari, seven curries, 20 tandoori chicken and 20 roshmi kebobs.

When it comes to what Ottawa residents have ordered the most this year through Skip the Dishes, the top three food items are chicken sandwiches, hamburgers and French fries.

The top three things ordered in Ontario this year are chicken sandwiches, coffee and fries.