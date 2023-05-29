Ottawa dad praised for calling for help after infant gets trapped in hot car
Ottawa police are praising a local dad for quickly calling for help Sunday afternoon when he accidentally locked his keys in his car, and his infant child along with them.
It was 28 degrees Sunday when the dad called 911, knowing that the heat posed a significant danger, Ottawa police said.
An officer arrived but it was going to be up to 20 minutes to get a tow company to the scene, so the dad told the officer to break the window.
The baby was safe. Ottawa paramedics assessed the child and no treatment was required. The officer had a few cuts from the glass, however.
"Well done to this Dad for recognizing the danger of being left in a hot vehicle for too long and taking action right away!" police said in a tweet Monday.
Sunday's high hit just over 30 C in the afternoon. Sunny, hot weather is forecast to continue through the week, with highs in the low 30s.
A concerned father called 911 on Sunday, May 28, after accidentally locking his keys in his car with his infant inside.
The temperature at the time was about 28 °C.
With tow companies unable to attend the scene for an estimated 15-20 minutes, the father gave our responding… pic.twitter.com/nAtLzO1eMk
-
