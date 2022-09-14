Ottawa dance troupe one of the last to perform for Queen Elizabeth II

It was a dance to remember for a group of Ottawa highland dancers when they performed for Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland this August.

The group of dancers included members of Champagne School of Dance and Reel Ottawa Dance Company. They were invited to join the Sons of Scotland Pipe band and travel to Scotland for a performance for Queen Elizabeth on Aug. 17.

One of the dancers was Lexi Sample, who says it was hard to contain the nerves.

“I have loved the Queen for a long time; I’ve admired her. So, I was excited, but I was really nervous because she is the Queen!”

Fiona Champagne is the director of the Champagne School of Dance. Champagne says the moment was made even more poignant with the death of the monarch only a few weeks later.

“It is mind boggling to think we were just there,” says Champagne. “How very, very lucky we were to be able to fulfill our opportunity to perform for the Queen.”

The performance lasted only 26 minutes and, because of royal protocol and because they were at the Queen’s private residence, they were not able to take any pictures or video of the Queen. But Chelse Laplante, the co-director of Reel Ottawa Dance Company, says it allowed them to really appreciate the moment.

“It was a nice way that sort of made us go, ‘We have to experience this moment. We have to be very present and take it all in.’ Anyone that you speak to who was on this trip, I guarantee you, their recollection of what happened is clearer than any picture or video.”

Ainsley Waldorf says it was tough not to keep looking at the monarch while dancing. “It was absolutely hard not to!” she says. “But when you are facing front it was fun to smile and just to see her smiling back. She was just so excited to be there and watch.”

Members of the Reel Ottawa Dance Company performed a number that was specially choreographed for the Queen called “Balmoral.” Laplante says at times the dancers got close enough to the Queen that they were able to hear her applause and reaction. “Two of our dancers who were right at the front heard the Queen say, ‘Oh, that was very well done!’ which was the highest compliment you can get as a dancer,” says Laplante.

Anna Gregory has been dancing since she was four years old but says performing at Balmoral was a highlight of her career.

“Doing something that I love for the Queen; being able to do highland dancing in Scotland for someone who loves bagpipes and dancing; she was so warm and welcoming when she saw us. It made it so much more magical.”

The Champagne School of Dance performed a 16-person Hullachan Reel. Laplante also says when her youngest son Colt, who dances in the group, got turned around at the end but the Queen offered words of encouragement. “(Our photographer) could hear the Queen speaking to Colt, saying, ‘Not to worry, just turn around,’ in a very grandmother fashion.”

Morgan Duncan describes the day as being full of happiness.

“I can’t imagine a better experience. We all felt so lucky to be there,” she says. “The best part is just having that experience and now we get to share that experience with our family members and our friends. It will be something we never forget.”