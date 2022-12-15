Ottawa dog hides in car engine to stay warm
An Ottawa dog crawled into a car engine to keep warm over the weekend, forcing bylaw officials to have the car towed to a nearby dealership so the animal could be rescued.
Bylaw officials say the dog climbed into the engine near Moodie Drive and Barnsdale Road. Officers tried for over an hour to free the dog, but were unsuccessful.
The car was towed to Barrhaven Honda, where service technicians hoisted the vehicle, helped dismantle some components and lent the bylaw officers some tools.
The dog was rescued and is now receiving care at the Ottawa Humane Society.
Over the weekend, we received a call about a dog at large in the area of Moodie and Barnsdale. The dog had climbed into the engine of the caller’s car to keep warm. (1/3) #OttCity pic.twitter.com/5aYnjXM49T— Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) December 15, 2022
