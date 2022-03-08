Ottawa donation drive for Ukraine ending early due to overwhelming support

An Ottawa donation drive for supplies to aid the people of Ukraine is ending Wednesday following overwhelming support from the community.

The Ottawa branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) says volunteers have so far prepared 50,000 pounds of donations for Ukraine. Items include clothing, blankets, hygiene products, food and even military gear.

The donation drive and fundraiser is a joint effort of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and Meest, a shipping company.

A weekend event at the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral Hall was so busy that people were being turned away because the hall was full.

"Ottawa Region and Beyond, we are so grateful. We are blown away by your generosity and support for the people of Ukraine!" a media release from the Ottawa UCC said Tuesday.

Some donations will continue to be accepted, but the Ottawa UCC says they are currently only accepting donations of medical supplies, medicine, military gear, and shelter or protective gear. Clothes, food, household products, comforts (blankets), and hygiene products will no longer be accepted because of an abundance of donations.

Organizer Olenka Reshitnyk-Bastian told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron the cause brought people together.

"COVID really stole a lot of time from a lot of us. We've been in our homes, doing our own thing, and this really brought people out of their shells," she said. "We were all just ready to get to work and get our hands dirty."

The last day to donate items will be Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1000 Byron Ave. If you cannot make it, the Ottawa UCC suggests donating to other local charities.

In lieu of donating items, the Ottawa UCC also recommends donating money to the Canada Ukrainian Foundation or the Red Cross.

