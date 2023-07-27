Ottawa dries out after 32 mm of rain on Thursday

Ottawa is drying out after a wet morning.

A total of 32.4 mm of rain was recorded at the Ottawa Airport on Thursday, just short of the record of 36.6 mm set back on July 27, 1989.

Environment Canada says Kingston received 45 mm of rain and Vankleek Hill received 43.2 mm of rain, as of 8 a.m.

The forecast calls for a mainly cloud day on Thursday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C, with the humidex making it feel like 35 degrees.

Tonight with see a few clouds. Low 19 C.

Friday will see increasing cloudiness through the day, with a chance of showers in the afternoon. High 28 C, with the temperature falling to 22 C in the afternoon.

The outlook for Saturday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.

The sun returns on Sunday with a high of 25 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.