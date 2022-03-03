Ottawa driver charged with stunt driving for second time in six weeks

An Ottawa driver is charged with stunt driving for the second time in six weeks after being spotted going 63 km/h over the posted speed limit.

Ottawa police say an officer stopped a vehicle going 123 km/h on Heron Road on Thursday.

"The same driver was stopped and charged with stunt driving six weeks ago," the Ottawa Police Traffic Unit said on Twitter.

The driver's licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was seized for 14 days.