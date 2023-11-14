Ottawa driver with anti-gay bumper sticker pulled over for unfit vehicle

The Ottawa Police pulled over and towed a vehicle displaying a homophobic bumper sticker in Ottawa's west-end on Monday for a litany of traffic violations.

A post to social media by the OPS Traffic Unit on Nov. 14 showcased a beaten down white car with a "only gay cops give me tickets" bumper sticker displayed on the back bumper.

"The list was long with this one… no license, no insurance, fail to display two plates, fail to surrender permit, no horn, improper muffler, no parking brake…pretty much an all-round unfit vehicle," the police post said.

"And a dash of ignorance for good measure."

Police told CTV News Ottawa the driver was pulled over in the area of Cedarview Road and West Hunt Club Road.

The car was towed at the owner's expense.

