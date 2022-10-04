Ottawa drivers fill up ahead of huge gas price increase

Ahead of one of the largest single-day jumps in the price of gas, many drivers in Ottawa are filling up.

"I heard the prices were rising and I've got premium gas so it's even worse," says Mike Wood.

Analysts predict a 10-cent increase between Tuesday and Wednesday, with another small hike possible later in the week.

"Every week it seems to bump up and down five, 10 cents, I can't really track it anymore," says Wood.

Dan McTeague, the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, says it's "really being driven by global circumstances in particular OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) that's likely to cut oil production to get… oil prices back up to where they believe it should be which is $90/barrel versus $76-$77."

Experts say the closure of some refineries in the U.S. for annual maintenance is also driving up prices across the country.

Even before the increase, some drivers are making changes while filling up.

"Usually I would put platinum in my car, today I had to put silver because [it's] $1.50," says Gillian McDonald.

McTeague says this likely isn't the only price hike we'll see in the coming months.

"Watch diesel, airline jet fuel and heating oil go through the roof and bring natural gas with it," McTeague said.