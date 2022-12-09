Ottawa drivers got 10 cents a litre off gas Friday morning

Ottawa drivers received a 10-cent-per-litre discount on gas Friday morning at some Circle K, Ultramar and Esso locations across the city.

The discount, which ran from 7 to 10 a.m., was part of Circle K’s ‘Fuel Day,’ a customer appreciation event happening at more than 370 locations across Ontario.

"This December, we want to take the opportunity to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holidays," said Mélissa Lessard, the company’s head of North American marketing.

On ‘Fuel Day’, the posted price and price on the pump reflected the discounted price during that time.

There were also deals on food, drinks, snacks and more. Customers received a limited supply of coupon books in store that can be used until the end of January.