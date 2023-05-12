Ottawa drivers pay $1,000 less for auto insurance than Toronto area motorists

Ottawa motorists are paying about $1,000 less for auto insurance than drivers in the Greater Toronto Area, according to a new report.

The report by Ratesdotca finds the average car insurance rates in Ottawa are $1,321, compared to the provincial average of $1,744. Motorists in Brampton are paying the highest average rates in Ontario at $2,707, while drivers in Toronto and Mississauga are paying $2,300 a year for auto insurance.

Ottawa ranked 52nd out of 62 municipalities in Ontario for auto insurance rates in Ontario. The cheapest auto insurance rates in Ontario are in Cloyne, at $546 a year.

Ratesdotca says there are a few reasons why premiums in the GTA are more than double what drivers pay in Ottawa, noting insurance companies base premiums on how likely someone is to file a claim based on the following three risk factors:

Individual risk (which insurers base on age and gender)

The type of vehicle in question

Geographic area

The report says insurers get "even more granular with their risk assessment, based on rates on forward sortation area, the first three characters of a postal code."

Ottawa-based insurance broker Claudia Fortin says the fact Ottawa is "less populated" is a reason insurance rates are lower.

"There’s one major highway, the 417, and that’s it. Past that, it’s barely a highway. You have a lot less action going on in a pretty vast area,” Fortier says, noting small cities in the GTA are "all super tight."

The average auto insurance rate increased five per cent in Ottawa to $1,321.

Fortin predicts auto insurance rates will increase further for Ottawa drivers, but not as drastic as hikes for drivers in the Toronto area.

"If one day Ottawa gets a super, super amount of claims, we might see it, but I doubt it," says Fortin.