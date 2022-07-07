Ottawa driving instructor charged with sexual assault
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
An Ottawa driving instructor has been charged with sexually assaulting a female student during a driving lesson.
Police began investigating the alleged incident in June. They say a driving instructor sexually assaulted a client during her driving lesson.
The instructor worked for the Ottawa company Safe2Pass, police said.
Bassam Alhaddad, 63, was charged with sexual assault on Thursday.
Police say they are concerned there could be other victims.
Jawad Ali, the owner of the driving school, said he only recently learned of the investigation a few days ago.
He said the man was a new instructor, hired about a month ago, and the matter remains under investigation.
