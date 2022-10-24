Ottawa election 2022: Live results of the races for mayor and council

That's a wrap on our live coverage of the most significant municipal election in Ottawa in over a decade.

Mark Sutcliffe was elected mayor, defeating main rival Catherine McKenney with more than 51 per cent of the vote. Sutcliffe will be joined by 11 new councillors and 13 incumbents around the council table.

For more details on who won and lost tonight, visit this story. For a recap of Sutcliffe's victory, read this.

And you can read below for a recap of the complete election results throughout the evening.

CTV News Ottawa declares Clarke Kelly the winenr in West Carleton-March.

George Darouze is re-elected in Osgoode ward. Darouze defeated former councillor Doug Thompson by 238 votes.

Voter turnout in Ottawa's municipal election is 43.79 per cent.

It's the highest voter turnout since 2010.

2003: 33 per cent (185,017 votes cast)

2006: 54 per cent (300,039 votes cast)

2010: 44 per cent (269,547 votes cast)

2014: 39.92 per cent (252,464 votes cast)

2018: 42.55 per cent (269,772 votes cast)

CTV News Ottawa declares Stephanie Plante the new councillor of Rideau-Vanier.

As of just after 11 p.m., three races are still close to call: West Carleton-March, Rideau-Vanier and Osgoode.

CTV News Ottawa declares Wilson Lo the new councillor of Barrhaven East. Lo becomes the first councillor to represent the newest riding.

As of about 10 p.m., we are waiting for results in four wards: West Carleton-March, Rideau-Vanier, Osgoode and Barrhaven East. Three of these ridings have no incumbents (two have councillors not running for re-election, and Barrhaven East is a newly-created ward in this election). The fourth, Osgoode, has incumbent George Darouze being challenged by former councillors for the ward Doug Thompson.

CTV News Ottawa declares Allan Hubley re-elected in Kanata South.

Mark Sutcliffe promises to work with all of the supporters for McKenney and the other mayoral candidates.

Mark Sutcliffe paid tribute to Catherine McKenney after a long election campaign.

"I have always admired and respected Catherine, and every day during this campaign I gained even more respect for them. Catherine is a trailblazer, Catherine is an incredibly passionate advocate for the most vulnerable, and Catherine has an unequalled ambition for what our city can be."

"To the people who voted for Catherine and any of the other candidates, I want you to know that I have listened to your concerns and expectations throughout this campaign. I believe there is common ground for us and I promise to continue to listen; I listen I will be a mayor for all of Ottawa."

CTV News Ottawa declares Marty Carr the new councillor in Alta Vista.

CTV News Ottawa declares David Hill the new councillor in Barrhaven West.

Ottawa's new mayor spoke to supporters after winning the election.

"What a beautiful night in Ottawa," Mark Sutcliffe said at 9:20 p.m.

"I am feeling a lot of emotions right now: humility, excitement, job, a lot of relief, but most of all I'm feeling incredible gratitude.

"I’m so thankful for the experience that Ginny, my family and I have had through this campaign, and I'm especially grateful for the tens of thousands of people who support our vision for the future of Ottawa."

Catherine McKenney spoke to supporters at their campaign headquarters are the election results were voted.

"This is not the result we had hoped for. It's tough and it's disappointing, but we are going to move forward," McKenney told supporters.

"Tomorrow we will get back up and keep working to create the city we deserve."

McKenney added, "The work of building a better Ottawa is never finished, and one night and one loss is not going to keep us down for long."

McKenney congratulated Sutcliffe on his election victory.

"Mark, I know you entered this race because like me you believe in this city and its potential, you want to make this city, betting this city your full-time job and I have a lot of respect for that.

"I sincerely wish you every success."

CTV News Ottawa declares Jessica Bradley elected as the new councillor for Gloucester-Southgate.

CTV News Ottawa declares the following victories:

Matthew Luloff re-elected in Orleans East-Cumberland

Laura Dudas re-elected in Orleans West-Innes

Laine Johnson elected as the new councillor for College Ward

Catherine Kitts re-elected in Orleans South-Navan

CTV News Ottawa declares the following victories:

Cathy Curry re-elected in Kanata North.

Glen Gower re-elected in Stittsville

Theresa Kavanagh re-elected in Bay Ward

Sean Devine elected as new councillor in Knoxdale Merivale.

Tim Tierney re-elected in Beacon Hill-Cyrville

Rawlson King re-elected in Rideau-Rockcliffe

Ariel Troster elected as the new councillor in Somerset Ward

Jeff Leiper re-elected as councillor in Kitchissippi

Riley Brocklington re-elected in River Ward

Shawn Menard re-elected in Capital Ward

David Brown elected as the new councillor in Rideau-Jock

Steve Descroches elected in Riverside South-Findlay Creek

Less than 45 minutes after the polls closed, CTV News declares that broadcaster-entrepeneur Mark Sutcliffe has been elected mayor of Ottawa.

Polls had shown a tight race between Sutcliffe and Coun. Catherine McKenney. Many observers expected the mayor's race to be down to the wire.

BREAKING: CTV News Ottawa declares Mark Sutcliffe elected mayor of Ottawa.

Results are trickling in for Mayor of Ottawa.

Early polls show Mark Sutcliffe with a small lead over Catherine McKenney.

At 8:08 p.m. we are still waiting for our first results from the city of Ottawa.

Polls closed at 8 p.m.

BREAKING: Polls are closed in Ottawa's municipal election.

Counting is underway to elect a new mayor, 24 councillors and school board trustees in Ottawa.

Some candidates are reporting long lines at polling stations in Ottawa five minutes before polls close.

If you are in line at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Mark Sutcliffe's camp is taking in the results at Lago Restaurant on Dow's Lake tonight.

CTV's Leah Larocque with an early dispatch from there.

The city of Ottawa says there are 722,227 residents eligible to vote in Ottawa's municipal election.

There were 252,464 votes cast in 2014 and 269,722 votes cast in the 2018 election.

30 minutes until polls close in Ottawa's municipal election.

CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin will be at the Catherine McKenney campaign headquarters, while Leah Larocque is at the Mark Sutcliffe campaign event.

Our reporters will be out in wards across the city through the evening.

The leading mayoral candidate kept up their get-out-the-vote efforts well into the afternoon on voting day.

Catherine McKenney started their day with coffee with notable supporters Catherine McKenna, Diane Deans and Lucy van Oldenbarneveld, before voting in Centretown and encouraging others to do the same.

Mark Sutcliffe visited Rideau-Vanier and Kanata after criss-crossing the city and visiting all 24 wards over the weekend.

Both campaigns believe their get-out-the-vote efforts will be key to swinging the result in their favour.

CTV Ottawa's Matt Skube is in our results centre tonight. We test Matt's knowledge on Ottawa's wards on the big board.

ONE HOUR left to vote in Ottawa's municipal election.

More than 300 polling stations are available across the city of Ottawa to cast a ballot for mayor, councillor and school board trustee.

If you are in line at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to cast a ballot.

At least 11 wards will have a new councillor tonight. Ten councillors are not seeking re-election in the ward, and Ottawa is adding a 24th ward – Barrhaven East.

Here is a look at the wards where incumbents are not seeking re-election.

Barrhaven West – Jan Harder not seeking re-election

West Carleton – March – Eli El-Chantiry not seeking re-election

College – Rick Chiarelli not seeking re-election

Knoxdale-Merivale – Keith Egli not seeking re-election

Gloucester-Southgate – Diane Deans not seeking re-election

Rideau-Vanier – Mathieu Fleury not seeking re-election

Somerset Ward – Catherine McKenney not seeking re-election as councillor

Alta Vista – Jean Cloutier not seeking re-election

Rideau Jock – Scott Moffatt not seeking re-election

Riverside South-Findlay Creek – Carol Anne Meehan not seeking re-election

90 minutes left to vote in Ottawa's municipal election.

In a few hours, Ottawa will have a new mayor and at least 11 new councillors.

If you are in line at 8 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your ballot.

It's the warmest election day in Ottawa in at least 48 years.

The temperature hit 21 C at 4 p.m. in Ottawa.

Here is a look at the temperatures for previous election dates in Ottawa.

Dec. 2, 1974: 1.1 C

Nov. 13, 1978: 2.8 C

Nov. 8, 1982: 13.9 C

Nov. 12, 1985: 0.6C

Nov. 14, 1988: 9.9 C

Nov. 12, 1991: 0.8 C

Nov. 14, 1994: 16.5 C

Nov. 10, 1997: 2.8 C

Nov. 13, 2000: 4.6 C

Nov. 10, 2003: 6.9 C

Nov. 13, 2006: 7 C

Oct. 25, 2010: 10.5 C

Oct. 27, 2014: 10.4 C

Oct. 22, 2018: 4.8 C

Oct. 24, 2022: 21 C

Elections Ottawa has reported no problems at polling stations through the day.

Voters in line at polling stations at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. To find your polling station, you can visit the Elections Ottawa website.

With Jim Watson not running for re-election, polls have shown a tight race between city councillor Catherine McKenney and broadcaster/entrepreneur Mark Sutcliffe. Get-out-the-vote efforts have continued into the late afternoon, with candidate door-knocking down to the wire.

There are 12 other candidates for mayor, including former mayor and regional chair Bob Chiarelli.

Around the council table, there will be at least 11 new faces, with several incumbents not seeking re-election and one new ward (Barrhaven East).

Visit this page for everything you need to know to vote and this page for a list of mayoral candidates.

You can also visit our main election page for individual profiles of all the wards across the city.

Long lines were reported at some polling stations on Monday, with a higher voter turnout expected in this election than in years’ past.

More than 79,000 voters cast advance ballots in this election, up from 56,000 in 2018.

Voter turnout in the 2018 election was 42.55 per cent. In 2014, it was just under 40 per cent.