Ottawa ends 2020 with budget surplus despite $238.5 million in COVID-19 related costs

The COVID-19 pandemic cost the city of Ottawa $238.5 million in 2020, but the city still ending the year with a $22-million budget surplus.

A report for the finance and economic development committee shows federal and provincial funding, along with savings found within the budget, allowed the city to post a budget surplus last year.

The pandemic had a net impact of $238.5 million on the city's finances last year. OC Transpo was the hardest hit, losing $108 million in revenue due to a decline in ridership.

Staff say the full amount of the $238.5 million in COVID-19 costs were covered by provincial and federal government COVID-19 funding.

"The remaining surplus reported for 2020 is due to all the other ‘non-COVID-19’ cost savings initiatives implemented by senior leadership as a financial mitigation strategy to help mitigate any unfunded COVID-19 budget pressures," said the report. "The savings can now be used to help offset any additional unfunded COVID-19 pressures in 2021."

The city has received $345 million in funding from upper levels of government to cover COVID-19 costs.

The report says there is still $103 million in unused funding that was allocated in 2020 that can be used this year.

"$79.4 million of this total must be used by March 31, 2021 and any unused funds must be returned, and the remaining $23.6 million can be used throughout 2021," said staff.

OC Transpo ended 2020 with an $11 million budget deficit, while the Ottawa Public Library posted a $6 million budget surplus.

Emergency and protective services at Ottawa City Hall posted a $2.78 million deficit.

OTTAWA FACING A BUDGET DEFICIT IN 2021

Ontario's 2021 budget included $905 million for municipalities this year.

The city of Ottawa is projecting a $153 million deficit this year if the pandemic measures remain in place all year.

Mayor Jim Watson told CTV News Ottawa Wednesday evening that the city should receive approximately $70 million in funding from the province to help cover costs during the pandemic.

"It's a good sign that they understand that we need their support that we received last year, to get us through this year," said Watson.

"We are not able to run a deficit by law, and this allows that opportunity to continue to provide those essential programs, particularly to the most vulnerable people in our society."