Ottawa enjoys record-breaking temperatures one week before Christmas

Ottawa residents are receiving an early Christmas present from Mother Nature – record-breaking warm temperatures.

The temperature hit 14.5 C at 12 p.m. Thursday, the warmest temperature ever recorded on Dec. 16. The previous record for warmest Dec. 16 in Ottawa history was 7.3 C, in 1984.

You will want to enjoy the warm temperatures while you can. The forecast calls for temperatures to drop to minus 8 C on Friday night, with snow and a high of minus 7 C expected on Saturday.

Here is a look at the forecast for Ottawa.

A mix of sun and cloud this afternoon with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15 C.

Tonight, mainly cloudy with a low of minus 1 C.

Cloudy on Friday with a high of 4 C.

The outlook for the weekend is periods of snow on Saturday, sunshine on Sunday.