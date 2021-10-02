Ottawa eyes 15 new photo radar camera locations and COVID-19 cases close two schools: Top five stories in Ottawa this week

Photo radar could be coming to 15 more Ottawa school zones by the end of 2022, COVID-19 cases rise in Ottawa's schools and marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week

Photo radar cameras could be keeping an eye on speeders at 15 new locations on Ottawa roads by the end of next year.

A report for the Transportation Committee meeting on Oct. 6 recommends expanding the automated speed enforcement program to 15 new locations by the end of 2022, with an additional 15 to 25 cameras a year set up on roads during the next term of council.

A one-year pilot of the automated speed enforcement (ASE) system at eight locations in Ottawa resulted in 101,778 tickets issued for speeding between July 2020 and July 2021, netting $5.4 million in revenue.

"The ASE pilot project has proven successful at reducing traffic speeds with a 200 per cent increase in compliance with the speed limit and a 72 per cent decrease in the percentage of high-end speeders at the pilot sites," said staff, noting the goal of the automated speed enforcement is to reduce traffic speeds where the cameras are installed.

Ottawa's medical officer of health suggests the mixing of cohorts at lunch and recess in schools is leading to new cases of COVID-19 in children.

Ottawa Public Health closed two schools this week due to COVID-19 cases, while there are nine current outbreaks in elementary schools.

On Tuesday, St. Benedict Elementary School was closed due to "evidence of the spread of COVID-19 to several cohorts in the school." Cases were first identified in kindergarten cohorts. One parent tells CTV News Ottawa a positive test result was reported in her child's Grade 4 class.

On Thursday, École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau was closed due to evidence of the virus spreading to several different cohorts.

"What we are seeing is that there's more mixing of students than there was last year. When I say mixing of students, I mean the groups that children and youth are part of are called cohorts and now those cohorts are sometimes mixing at recess or mixing at lunch, and this is leading to greater exposures," said Dr. Vera Etches on Friday.

"We're talking with the school boards about how to mitigate that, I think there's some more things that can be done to reduce the number of close contacts that people have."

Fifty-eight schools have at least one active case of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

A Cornwall, Ont. woman is encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine after a near-death experience and a long-term stay in the intensive care unit.

Brenda Lee Legault believes she contracted the virus at an event she catered in early August, coming down with a cough, diarrhea and a fever.

She went to the hospital and was given antibiotics, but when that didn't work she returned. Legault ended up in the intensive care unit for 24 days.

"It's like my life flashed in front of me, it really changed me inside, you know?" Legault said. "The experience I went through was horrific I would say, because 10 days being sick, on the tenth day I thought I was going to die."

Like so many others, before Legault got sick, her and her husband Gilles were drawn in by misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and didn't get the shot, even though they were both eligible.

"When the pandemic emerged there was conflicting stories. Some were saying maybe it's a silent war and different things, where it could have been a plot of man of some sort," said her husband Gilles.

Gilles will now get his second COVID-19 vaccine next week. Legault can't get the vaccine yet due to medication.

"I would encourage anyone out there who is on the fence, do the right thing go and get vaccinated. It is the smart and right thing to do," Gilles said.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has temporarily suspended a Kingston, Ont. bar's liquor licence after it violated Ontario's COVID-19 regulations.

And the AGCO said Thursday that it is moving to revoke the licence for J.A.K.K. Tuesdays, located on Progress Avenue in Kingston.

Kingston Bylaw charged the licensee with violations on Sept. 24 after officers observed the establishment was not complying with the COVID-19 regulations, including requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining.

"An AGCO CO attended the premises after the provincial offences notices were served on the establishment and on the licensee. The CO made observations and noted that the licensee continued to act contrary to the ROA," said the AGCO.

"As a result, the Registrar considers it to be necessary in the public interest to immediately suspend the liquor licence."

The sign on the front of J.A.K.K. Tuesdays Sports Pub on Thursday said, "Say no to vax passports. All welcome at J.A.K.K's."

Ceremonies were held across Ottawa on Thursday to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.

"Today we gather to honour all those children who did not make it home," said Algonquin Elder Claudette Commanda during a rally on Parliament Hill. "Two-hundred and fifteen little voices woke the country, 215 voices spoke to the world."

On Parliament Hill, thousands of people gathered for "Remember Me: A National Day of Remembrance." The Indigenous Arts Collective of Canada hosted the gathering to remember Indigenous children and families affected by residential schools.

"So let us hold you in sacred space today for you to mourn with us. Thousands of children dying at residential schools is genocide and that's why we need a day like Remembrance Day, a day like today," said Jenny Sawanohk Sutherland, organizer of the Remember Me gathering.