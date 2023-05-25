Ottawa eyes new tax to support ByWard Market revival

The city of Ottawa is looking at introducing a special tax to fund future projects in the ByWard Market and redesigning the Rideau-Sussex intersection node, as part of a new plan to revitalize the tourist district.

A report for the finance and corporate services committee meeting on June 6, obtained by CTV News Ottawa, outlines the new 'ByWard Market Strategic Alignment Initiative,' called the "next steps" in creating a ByWard Market that "meets the expectations and interests of businesses, residents and visitors."

Under the new plan, the ByWard Market BIA will be replaced by the ByWard Market District Authority, which will aim to streamline programming and operations in the market.

The report outlines several priorities for the city of Ottawa to take for the ByWard Market, including:

Special Levy: Staff recommend council direct staff to explore a special levy for ByWard Market businesses to "support the mandate" of the ByWard Market District Authority

New public spaces: Confirm funding from upper levels of government for the William Street and ByWard Market Square street renewal and the creation of the York Street plaza

70 Clarence Street: Staff recommend the city confirm funding for the redevelopment of the 70 Clarence Street municipal parking garage. The ByWard Market Public Realm Plan proposed turning the aging parking garage into a public space

Rideau-Sussex intersection: Staff recommend launching a national urban design competition for the intersection at the entrance to the ByWard Market area. A report will be presented to the Planning and Housing Committee in the first quarter of 2024.

Approve $200,000 in one-time funding for the ByWard Market District Authority transition costs

Approve $100,000 in one-time capital funding to "leverage other potential funding partnerships" to enhance the Parkdale Market for its 100th anniversary celebration in 2024

The city of Ottawa wants the new management structure in place for the ByWard Market by the end of 2023.

Staff say the new district model will eliminate the current "multi-jurisdictional approach and aligns area operations, marketing and programming under a single entity."

The report adds the new service agreement between the city and the Market District Authority will "reflect the expanded mandate and identify new responsibilities and associated revenue generating opportunities."

The ByWard Market District Authority will maintain and animate public spaces in the market district, along with the Parkdale Market. It's mandate will include supporting and advocating for property, small businesses and entrepreneurial interests, and "hosting special events and activities of both city-wide and national significance," according to staff.

The plan does not mention security and public safety issues in the ByWard Market, including Mayor Mark Sutcliffe's campaign pledge to open a police office in the tourist area.