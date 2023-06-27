Ottawa families at risk of losing special needs school transportation this fall

There may be a solution this week to help Ottawa families in danger of losing their school transportation next fall.

Many families who have children with special needs rely on daily van service to get their kids to and from school.

"It’s an everyday need. I have two special needs kids and they both rely on van transportation," Kerry Monaghan tells CTV News Ottawa.

A school transportation van takes them to school and to the programs they need to thrive.

"My son is unable to walk—and that’s not to say he can’t walk, he can walk, he’s mobile, almost too mobile is the issue—he’s a flight risk. If he chooses to sit down in the road, he’s going to sit down in the road," says Monaghan.

Student transportation vans serve roughly 3,500 students with special needs throughout the region but come September, this could change.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) says it faces a $6.5 million dollar shortfall of government money to provide the current service, according to a June 20 interview with CTV News Ottawa.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and the Ottawa Catholic School Board wrote a joint letter to Education Minister Stephen Lecce last week, urging him to maintain funding for the special needs vans.

"We haven’t gotten any information, other than it’s at risk and it’s being discussed," says Monaghan.

On Tuesday, OSTA told CTV News it has met with the Province and the school boards and there is another meeting scheduled for Thursday. An update is expected Thursday afternoon.

In a recent statement, the Ministry of Education said it has increased transportation funding for Ottawa’s biggest boards, to a total of $75 million for the next school year.

Monaghan is hopeful the service will continue.

"In a time when we’re talking about inclusion and accessibility, this is such a move in the wrong direction. More kids need to be able to access what they need to - not have it taken away."