Ottawa families braving the chilly weather despite capacity restrictions

The Furlong family was planning on spending the holidays in Nova Scotia, visiting friends and family, but with case numbers climbing across the country they decided staying home in Ottawa was the safer choice.

Spending Monday at the toboggan hill in Mooney’s Bay Park, Mike Furlong said he is grateful for the new capacity limits brought in by Ottawa Public Health on Boxing Day.

The new rules apply to outdoor rinks, trails or sledding hills in Ottawa, limiting capacity at outdoor recreational amenities.

As of Sunday, capacity limits up to a maximum of 25 people are now in effect for outdoor skating rinks and congregation points at sledding hills and cross-country skiing trails.

Masks are mandatory for anyone who accesses an outdoor recreational amenity, including spectators. Masks are "highly recommended" when engaging in physical activity, says Ottawa Public Health.

Indoor change rooms and indoor clubhouses, excluding bathrooms, must be closed to the public at all outdoor skating rinks and trails.

Furlong says he feels the restrictions are justified for now, and have not put a damper on his family's day on the toboggan hill.

“I’m very concerned about what’s going on and I just want to keep my kids safe, so I’m all for it. I think the more restrictions the better, as long as they are reasonable,” Furlong said. “I think it’s a great idea. I would not be here if it was crowded.”

Furlong’s concerns are not at the top of everyone’s mind. Robert Swaita says he is cautious and takes precautions, but feels being out in the fresh air is better for his son and nephew than being indoors.

“I understand we have to have our safety and we have to be cautious about things but we are outdoors and the kids have to be kids,” Swaita said. “I like to bring them out so they can enjoy the outdoors especially in the winter time.”

Furlong says he hopes the restrictions don’t last too long but as long as they are reasonable he is happy to obey them as long as it takes to put an end to this pandemic.

“I just want to keep my kids safe so I’m all for it I think the more restrictions the better long as they are reasonable.”