Ottawa family still waiting for home damaged by derecho to be repaired

The Shu family in the west end has faced immense challenges over the past eight months as they've waited for their home, damaged by the derecho storm last May, to be repaired.

Initially, they were told they would have to move back into their home with repairs still in progress, as they have been living in a rental property for the past eight months.

Liz Shu, the homeowner, expressed frustration at the slow progress of the repairs.

"Two months ago they told me to empty this room and they will start the repair but it’s been almost two months and they haven't started," Shu said.

The derecho had caused serious damage to the home, including a lack of gas and hot water.

The insurance company, Desjardins, released a statement saying, "We remain in continuous communication with our client during these difficult times and are working to resolve any outstanding matters in a safe and efficient manner."

However, Shu's neighbor Krystina McGuire-Eggins questioned the slow pace of the repairs, saying, "You know, having that kind of language barrier and not knowing the rules and watching your house be in this state for this long… And now they're kind of being jerked around by the insurance company. It’s just, ugh."

On Monday, workers arrived to check the attic for asbestos and mould. Shu, who is living in the rental property with her daughter, husband and in-laws, said, "My mother in law is 82 years old and my father in law is 87 years old. I don't know what I should do now. Too hard, too difficult for us."

After Shu spoke with CTV News, the contractors said they will fast track the repairs and aim to complete everything within a week. If that timeline is not met, the insurance company will cover the cost of a new rental property for the Shu family until their home is repaired.