Ottawa festivals receive funding as part of $4 million for Ontario tourism organizations

It's a financial boost to local tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Lisa MacLeod announced $4 million in funding for 54 cultural tourism organizations across Ontario.

The money is part of the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund, and MacLeod says the funds will help to develop and promote high-profile events as the province gets read to re-open.

"We feel it’s important to continue those investments, so that when we are out of this pandemic, and when it is safe to do so, that they continue to have the infrastructure and support in place in order for us to celebrate again in-person when it is safe to do so," she said during a Friday media conference

The Ottawa International Children's Festival will receive $75,000, while the Festival Franco-Ontarien will receive $30,000.

"To support the province’s economic and social recovery, it is critical that our government continues to support organizations that are finding new ways to engage with and reconnect Ontarians, while preserving jobs and supporting local economies," said MacLeod.

"Our investments through the OCAF program continue to deliver impressive cultural and economic benefits that help to strengthen our culture and tourism sectors in local communities across the province."