Ottawa fire crews contain garage blaze in south end

Ottawa fire crews kept a garage fire in the city's south end from spreading into a home Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just before 8:10 a.m. at the home on Bramblegrove Crescent, between Briermoor Crescent and Lorry Greenberg Drive. Fire crews arrived at 8:11 and had the fire under control within about five minutes.

No occupants were inside the home, and the fire did not spread beyond the garage into the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The quick 2 minute response time allowed @OttFire Firefighters to extinguish the fire before it could spread into the home. #OttNews https://t.co/5EGf7eQuqX pic.twitter.com/CIihZ1Folv