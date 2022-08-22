Ottawa fire crews rescue person stranded in LRT station elevator

A woman trapped in an elevator at the Parliament LRT station had to be rescued by the Ottawa Fire Rope Rescue team Sunday night.

Ottawa Fire was called to the station on Queen Street between O’Connor and Bank streets just before 8 p.m.

The woman was stuck between two floors and was in distress, the service said.

“We determined that they needed to be removed by rope so we set up a twin tension rescue system,” Capt. Dan Kelly of Ottawa Fire Station 12 in a video that was part of a Twitter thread providing a sequence of events.

“We didn’t have any high point anchors to use so we set up a vortex above the door which gave us a suitable high anchor and with the team in place we were able to haul the patient to safety,” he said.

After de-energizing the elevator, two members of the rescue team rappelled down the elevator shaft to access the patient, Ottawa Fire said in a release.

Ottawa Paramedics accessed the woman at the scene and said she was not injured.

