Ottawa Fire ends burn ban for city of Ottawa


image.jpg

A burn ban has been lifted for the city of Ottawa.

Nearly two weeks after the ban was issued for the city of Ottawa due to the hot and dry conditions, the Ottawa Fire Service announced the Open Air Fire Ban is over.

Fire officials said residents must obtain an Open Air Fire Permit in order to have an open air fire.

The Open Air Fire Ban ends after Ottawa received some rain over the last couple of days.

