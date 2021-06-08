Ottawa Fire issues open air fire ban

Amid the heat wave and dry conditions in Ottawa, the Ottawa Fire Service (OFS) has announced an open air fire ban, effective immediately.

All open air fires are prohibited during a ban, including properties that have an Open Air Fire Permit. This ban applies to agricultural burns, brush pile burns, campfires and wood burning outdoor fireplaces.

Propane, ethanol, and natural gas outdoor fireplaces and barbecues are not included in the ban.

"Hot, dry conditions in recent days have increased risks and can quickly lead to fast and uncontrolled spread of fire," OFS said in a press release. "The current heat and humidity also poses an increased danger of heat exhaustion for crews who would be called to attack an out of control fire."

The ban will remain in place until lower temperatures and more rain allow for improved conditions.

TIPS TO REDUCE FIRE RISK

OFS offers the following tips to reduce risk of fire around your home:

Clear all combustible materials such as tree limbs, leaves and other dry materials away from buildings and propane tanks.

Keep barbecue propane tanks at least three metres from buildings.

Wood piles should be stored a safe distance from your home.

Trees should be pruned to create a good vertical separation from the ground.

Clear out any accumulated dry or dead debris from your property.

Smokers are reminded to use care when butting out. Do not throw lit cigarettes out vehicle windows.

Residents are also encouraged to take advantage of weekly yard waste collection to cut down on the amount of loose yard waste that could pose a fire risk.