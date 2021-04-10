Ottawa fire rescues passengers from inflatable boat filling with water at Petrie Island

Ottawa firefighters came to the rescue of passengers in an inflatable boat that was taking on water at Petrie Island.

A passenger called 911 Saturday afternoon as water filled the boat along the Ottawa River.

"The caller gave an excellent description of where they had launched the boat, and where they were headed, mentioning landmarks along the way," said Ottawa Fire in a media release.

The Ottawa Fire Water Rescue Technicians were able to safely load the passengers into the boat and return them to shore.

Ottawa Fire reminds people to always wear a personal flotation device while out on the water.