Ottawa Fire Service conducts annual Be Safe Be Seen campaign

Just outside fire station 11, Lieutenant Ross Galeraith hands reflective arm bands to those walking by hoping they'll use them at night.

“It’s getting darker earlier, kids are out on their bikes trick or treating, so if we can help people more visible all the better,” he said.

That's the idea behind the Be Safe Be Seen campaign. The Ottawa Fire Service is teaming up with Safer Roads Ottawa, hoping to increase road safety.

Statistics Canada reports most cycling related injuries and fatalities take place between 4 and 8 p.m.

Just last Friday, a 67-year-old cyclist died following a collision with a vehicle in Chelsea on Highway 105 around 7 p.m.

“There’s the idea that if you slap on the light or something that makes you safe, but really it’s about the design if infrastructure,” said Bike Ottawa board member Barbara Greenberg.

The road safety advocate says while visibility is important, the city needs to do more for the road's most vulnerable users and that includes pedestrians and those who use wheelchairs.

“How bright is the street? Is it lit well? Is it designed that people are driving at the speed it’s supposed to be?” she said. “We often see bike lanes end before the intersections and that’s often points of conflict.”

Lt. Galeraith says this campaign is a start and a chance to promote safety on the roads while raising awareness about potential dangers. Residents can pick up a set of bike lights or a reflective band for free at one of the local fire stations until Oct. 31.