Ottawa firefighter hurt battling garage fire in Manotick

Ottawa Fire Services says one firefighter was injured battling a garage fire in Manotick Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to Manotick Main Street between Rideau Valley Drive and Highcroft Drive at around 4 p.m. on reports of heavy smoke and flames.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

The fire service said that the one firefighter's injury was "non-critical in nature."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.