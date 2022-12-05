Ottawa firefighters battle bakery blaze
No one was injured in an early morning fire at an east Ottawa bakery on Monday.
The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m., when a 911 caller reported sparks coming from the roof of the bakery on Old Innes Road between Bantree Street and Sheffield Road.
The bakery is part of a multi-unit commercial complex.
Firefighters discovered flames on the roof and brought hose lines up to begin putting the fire out. They also removed the exhaust on the roof and used chainsaws to open up the roof to make sure the fire hadn't spread further.
The fire was under control by 6:10 and didn't spread to any other units in the complex. No one was injured. The cause is under investigation.
At approx 05:30 this morning, we responded for a �� on Old Innes Rd b/w Bantree St & Sheffield Rd in a commercial structure. Upon arrival, smoke was coming from the roof of a bakery. Firefighters found open flames on the roof & quickly began extinguishing the fire. #OttNews 1/2 pic.twitter.com/KHT25Nxog2— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) December 5, 2022
-
N.B. engineers, students gather to honour victims of Polytechnique shootingIt’s been 33 years since a tragic shooting at a Montreal engineering school left 14 students dead. Tuesday, thousands of Canadians are coming together to observe one of the darkest days in the country’s history.
-
Guelph police looking for owner of knitted coat worn by alleged home intruderA 45-year-old Guelph man has been arrested after an elderly woman was confronted by an armed intruder in her home Monday evening.
-
-
Ottawa home sales down 42 per cent in November, biggest drop this yearOttawa home sales dropped for a ninth straight month in November as the real estate market continued to cool down.
-
2024 Brier coming to ReginaThe 2024 Brier will be coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina.
-
New Cold, Flu and COVID-19 Clinic for Kids opens in Toronto as demand for pediatric health care surgesAs the demand for pediatric health care across the province surges, a new clinic specializing in treating children for colds, influenza and COVID-19 has opened in Toronto’s east end.
-
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern OntarioA 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
-
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two women in ChathamChatham-Kent police say they arrested two women on outstanding warrants after a traffic stop.
-