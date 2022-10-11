Ottawa firefighters battle blaze at St. Luke's Anglican Church

Ottawa firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at a church in the heart of Chinatown Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to St. Luke’s Anglican Church at the corner of Somerset Street West and Bell Street North at around 9:30 a.m.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the red brick church.

Ottawa Fire Service spokesperson Nick DeFazio told CTV News Ottawa that an organ in the church was on fire.

No one has been reported hurt.

The fire was under control by 11 a.m. and was contained to the organ. It didn't spread to other parts of the church and firefighters were able to keep smoke from affecting apartments at the back of the church. Tarps were used to protect the church's contents from smoke and water damage.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

@OttFire on scene of a second alarm fire on Somerset St W at St Lukes Anglican Church off of Bell St N & Empress Ave. #OttNews #OttTraffic @OttawaPolice @Ottawa_Traffic pic.twitter.com/e2cTOzpkDh

Ottawa firefighters have the main body of fire knocked down at St. Luke's Anglican Church. Extensive overhaul operations underway as crews check for fire extension. #ottnews #OttFire #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/0z44VtqWXC