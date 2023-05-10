Ottawa firefighters battle house, mattress, balcony, and brush fires Wednesday
Ottawa firefighters responded to four fires Wednesday in the east, west, and south ends of the city.
The first fire was at a home on Père Charlebois Avenue. Firefighters were called just after 10 a.m. The situation was dangerous and crews inside the house had to escape for a time because the smoke was so heavy they couldn't see.
The fire was under control by 10:50.
The second fire happened several kilometres away on Richmond Road in Westboro. Firefighters put out a mattress fire in a third-floor apartment of a high-rise in under 10 minutes around 11:30 a.m.
The third was a brush fire near Snake Island Road and Nixon Drive at around 3:15 p.m.
Approximately four acres of a 20-acre field were on fire when crews arrived. The fire was declared under control at 3:51 p.m. and was kept away from the nearby road.
At around 5:10, a fourth fire was reported on a balcony in Old Ottawa South. The fire on Canal Woods Terrace was quickly brought under control.
No one was reported hurt in any of the fires.
