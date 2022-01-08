Ottawa firefighters battle three-alarm fire at Nepean business strip
Ottawa firefighters say no one was hurt following a major fire at a commercial row in Nepean.
The Ottawa Fire Service (OFS) said firefighters were called to Colonnade Road South between Concourse Gate and Colonnade Road just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
The fire was in a one-storey commercial strip housing a flooring business. Crews found heavy black smoke across the back of the building when they arrived. Two additional calls for resources were needed to fight the fire.
In a release, OFS said they had requested an OC Transpo bus to help provide shelter on scene in the frigid cold. Wind chills were around -20 or colder at the time of the blaze.
The fire was under control by 12:23 p.m., but crews remained on scene to continue to extinguish hot spots.
What caused the fire is under investigation.
Ottawa Fire on scene of a 3-Alarm fire on Colonnade Road South between Merivale RD & Prince of Wales DR. The fire is in a large 1-storey commercial row. Crews had heavy fire conditions on arrival in a flooring business. This is an offensive operation. #ottnews #OttFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/OwFdylNzT2— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) January 8, 2022
